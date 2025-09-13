Live
Musi river overflows amid heavy rains, ten gates lifted to release water
Heavy rains in Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad, have led to significant flooding and rising water levels in Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs. The Musi River has reached a critical level, prompting authorities to lift the gates of the twin reservoirs. Currently, 10 gates have been opened, releasing 8,300 cusecs of water into the Musi, which is now flowing at hazardous levels.
In response to the flooding, the Narsingh ORR service road and both entry and exit points to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) have been closed, with traffic police advising motorists to seek alternative routes. Traffic on the route between Manchirevu and Narsingh has been halted.
Additionally, flooding has affected areas around the Manchirevula Bridge, causing the closure of the route between Jiyaguda and Puranapule, as water levels have risen to 100 feet above the Jiyaguda road. Vehicles heading to Puranapule and the High Court have been diverted from the caravan route. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as efforts to manage the flooding remain ongoing.