Musi Riverfront Corporation public hearing a sham-TBJP Chief NRR

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State President N Ramachander Rao questioned the public hearing held by Musi Riverfront Corporation officials near Himayatsar on October 28 and called it a sham.

Addressing the media on Friday, Rao said that the BJP is not against the Musi Beautification and purification project. However, conducting a sham public hearing by preventing the participation of the actual victims displaced under the proposed project in the public hearing was appalling.

Rao pointed out that many veterans living in the Madhu Park area within the Gandhi Sarovar project limits were not invited to the public hearing and were not allowed to take part.

He warned the party would not tolerate demolishing houses without providing rehabilitation for displaced persons. "Demolishing the homes of the poor and rendering farmers and citizens homeless in the name of beautification and purification is wrong. Scientific purification work can be undertaken without demolishing houses," he added.

Rao alleged that the previous BRS government allocated an estimated Rs. 750 crores to the Musi Corporation and eventually doled out just Rs. 3 crores. Meanwhile, the current Congress government is projecting estimates in the thousands of crores without showing a clear Detailed Project Report (DPR) or budget allocations.

He warned that the BJP will not sit quietly "if the government, which claims it lacks funds to pay government employees' DAs, PRC, pensions, and farmers, goes ahead and demolishes houses without providing any compensation or proper rehabilitation to the victims. He emphasised that the government must hold a Praja Darbar with the victims and resolve their issues before moving forward, and assured that the BJP will stand by the displaced.

On the issue of the Congress-led INDIA alliance holding a 'Mock Parliament' and allegations that South Central Railway did not allocate special trains for the event, he said Rao alleged that Congress is mocking the democratic system and staging dramas in the name of a mock parliament. He questioned Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders for organising such an event, after they called the mock Parliament organised by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2010 a "Mockery of Democracy". Sonia Gandhi should answer this now, he asked.

The Congress is playing Mock Parliament-like dramas solely to subvert institutions. He strongly criticised Congress's history of holding kangaroo-court-style inquiries by petitioning retired judges while ridiculing the Supreme Court. All this exposes the double standards of the grand old party, he added.

Dismissing Congress criticism that the South Central Railway (SCR) did not allocate special trains for the INDIA Alliance-proposed rally on November 1, Rao reminded that railway regulations require booking special trains months in advance and paying prescribed fees. He said the SCR is running 1,000 special trains for the festive season rush of Dasara and Diwali up to Chhat Puja in North India. He questioned how trains could be arranged overnight by approaching at the last minute in violation of rules. The Congress allegations are nothing more than its sole agenda of defaming central government institutions, and blaming the railway department for its own failures in not following rules is unforgivable, he said.

On the results of MLC seat elections in other states, the BJP state chief said that out of a total of 23 MLC seats, the BJP has won as many as 16, proving that the BJP has the upper hand even on ballot papers. He challenged Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy, who vent their frustration over EVMs, to first resign from the positions they won through EVMs before speaking.