Muslim youth held for indecent acts in Katta Maisamma temple

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri police arrested a 26-year-old man native of Karnataka for allegedly unlawfully entering a temple premises and committing indecent acts in front of an idol at Katta Maisamma Temple in Safilguda.

The arrested person was identified as Altaf of Hugeri, Bidar, Karnataka State. Naredmet police registered a case U/Sec 333, 196(2), 298, 299 BNS for unlawfully entering a place of worship and insulting religious beliefs. According to police, on Saturday night Altaf unlawfully entered the temple premises and committed indecent acts in front of the idol.

He was produced before the Hon’ble court on Sunday. The accused has been sent to judicial remand by the magistrate. The police are verifying the antecedents and past history of the accused, and further action will be initiated strictly in accordance with law.

The incident has sparked protests by the BJP, pro-Hindu organisations and temple devotees, who accused the man of defecating and urinating within the temple premises. Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao visited the temple and termed the incident ‘blasphemous’. Police appealed the citizens not to believe or circulate any rumours or unverified information through social media or other means. Citizens are requested to rely only on official information released by the police and cooperate with the investigation.

Any attempt to spread misinformation may lead to unnecessary panic and disturbance of public peace. The police appeal to all sections of the public to maintain calm, peace, and communal harmony.