Muslims embrace spirit of Ramzan with celebration of fasting, feasting

Hyderabad: With the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan, the holy spirit and the hustle-bustle are back among Muslims. On Tuesday, the community observed the first day of Ramzan with sheer joy. A large number of worshippers thronged to mosques, especially the historic Mecca Masjid near Charminar, Shahi Masjid Public Gardens, Jamia Masjid Chowk, and Azizia Masjid, to focus more on religious observances.

On the first day, a heavy rush of the faithful was witnessed in the mosques with the advent of the holy month of Ramzan. The special prayers ‘Taraweeh’ that started Monday night were offered for the prosperity and integrity of the country and the well-being of the people.

The pious festival of Ramzan brings along with it an air of peace and harmony, filling everyone with love and heartfelt gratitude. “I thank the Almighty for blessing us with another Ramzan. It is a great feeling to offer the prayers in congregation,” said Akhlaq Ahmed, a sexagenarian, at Mecca Masjid.

The excitement of the first roza (fasting), starting from the time of seher (predawn meal) to iftar (dusk), was filled with holy spirit, pomp, and gaiety. Many Muslims observed Sehri at home, while a huge influx of people was also seen in restaurants for their pre-dawn meal. There was a tradition that during Ramzan, several hotels, restaurants, shops, and markets stay open until late-night hours.

Adequate arrangements were made by the various civic departments. They were instructed to keep the place tidy and ensure an adequate supply of power and water during the holy month to meet the requirements of the increased number of Muslims. Special prayers were also offered for the prosperity and integrity of the country and the well-being of the people.

The mosques in the city were spruced up and illuminated.

“This year, Ramzan falls in March, and with the increasing temperature, there has been a special arrangement in the mosques. In iftar, most of the mosques are arranging cold drinks and buttermilk for the devout,” said Omer Bin Tariq.

“We are making every effort to give the worshippers a conducive environment to offer their prayers at the mosque with serenity and sanctity. Water coolers were installed, and special arrangements were also made for Sehri and Iftar in mosques,” said a management in Badi Masjid in Mallepally.

Despite the scorching sun, hectic activity was seen in the markets; people were seen rushing to purchase essentials before the iftar time. The rush was also witnessed at the street food stalls that sell fast food and Ramzan special dahi-vada and lip-smacking dishes, including the season’s favourite, ‘Haleem’.

During the holy month, Muslims not only observe fast but are also seen performing other religious responsibilities, including giving charitable donations (Zakat), which is one of the five pillars of Islam.