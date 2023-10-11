Muslims to vote for party offering socio-economic and political development

Hyderabad: With rumours of BRS and BJP having a ‘secret pact’ gaining grounds in recent months and ‘realising’ that the Muslim community being considered as nothing but ‘votebank’, a major section of population is showing tilt towards the Congress party.



This belief strengthened after the Centre’s handling of the Delhi Liquor case allegedly involving MLC K Kavitha and replacement of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as Stat BJP chief. Despite all the assertions that BRS has nothing to do with BJP, there remains a strong feeling within the community that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is not part of any coalition for now, may join NDA later.

“The TRS has supported most Bills in Parliament. Now even though BRS is vehemently refuting the notion, there remains a suspicion about its future course,” said Sayyad Saleem Pasha, convener, Telangana Muslim Organisations JAC, which brought in TS Muslim Declaration-2023 a few months back.

The State has a sizable Muslim population; 13 % vote share, it has a significant voter in most districts. It is a determining factor in poll outcome in almost 40 constituencies throughout the State.

It is being argued that a series of governments have unfairly neglected the population and used them as vote banks. “KCR who has been the CM for nine years, has won Muslim votes twice by promising a 12 percent reservation. He got the Bill passed in the Assembly; it was a delusive contentment for Muslims. They sent it to the Centre, knowing it would throw it in trash. He supported many Bills brought in by the NDA government in Parliament. Nevertheless, no pressure was exerted on the Centre to approve the Bill increasing the Muslim reservations.

On the other hand, at least destitute Muslims are not offered employment. During the last nine years, unemployed Muslims lost thousands of job opportunities as there was no clear procedure in filling of government posts,” says the declaration signed by some 40 scholars and activists.

The JAC engaged in creating awareness across the State argues that despite the community being part of Telangana movement failed to get anything substantial in the past 10 years, including at political level or in budget allocations.

“During the past two terms about 70-80% Muslims voted for BRS.This will be reversed this time as the community is now aware. As the declaration suggests, Muslims will be voting for the party which will implement our 22 demands. As there is no better alternative the community will opt for the Congress,” added Saleem.