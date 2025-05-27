MW contestants get a guided tour of Honer Homes

Hyderabad: In a spectacular celebration of culture and global camaraderie, Honer Homes hosted the Miss World 2025 participants at the Honer Homes Experience Centre in the city recently.

The contestants, representing nations across the globe, were welcomed with warmth and traditional elegance. During their visit, they were welcomed at Honer Homes’s expansive welcome gallery and they toured the Connect Destination, model apartments of Honer Signatis, Vision Hub and experienced a mesmerising cultural performance that reflected the timeless beauty of Telangana’s heritage.

The Experience Centre, with its cutting-edge safety, 360° surveillance, and immersive architecture, set the perfect backdrop for the visit. Honer Homes also arranged a guided tour for the delegation, offering them a closer look into Hyderabad’s evolving infrastructure and rich traditions.

The event was graced by the presence of the Co-founders & Managing Directors of Honer Homes – S Rajamouli, P Venkateswarlu, M Balu Chowdary, and Y Swapna Kumar, who warmly welcomed the participants and joined in celebrating this remarkable cultural exchange.