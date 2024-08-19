MyRon Homes TVC Launched by Aswani Dutt, Murali Mohan, and K.S. Rama Rao

Hyderabad, August 2024: Tollywood film Producer Aswani Dutt, Actor & Film Producer Murali Mohan, Film Producer K.S. Rama Rao launched Myron Homes TVC in the presence of Dr.M Yuvaraju CMD of MyRon Homes at a hotel in Madhapur.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Dutt and Murali Mohan praised MyRon Homes for making the dream of owning a home a reality for middle and upper-class families in Hyderabad. They expressed their admiration for the company's efforts in fulfilling the aspirations of home buyers.

Dr. M. Yuvraj, CEO of Miran Homes, said that the company has been in the real estate industry for 20 years, with a reputation for transparency, trustworthiness, and quality. He mentioned that the company has successfully completed over 17 ventures in Telugu states and has a presence in foreign countries, with a large number of satisfied customers.Yuvraj announced that MyRon Homes plans to launch three more projects soon.

The launch event marked a significant milestone for MyRon Homes, solidifying its position as a leading player in the Hyderabad real estate market.



