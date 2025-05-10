Nadda chairs high-level meet on health infrastructure

Hyderabad / New Delhi: Amid the Union Home Ministry’s directive for states to activate emergency provisions, the Union Health Ministry is assessing the preparedness of medical services to operate continuously across the country, particularly in border states. Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of emergency health systems, involving senior officials from the Health Ministry.

The Union Health Secretary reported on a series of meetings with states, Union Territories (UTs), and central government hospitals and healthcare institutions to ensure seamless coordination among relevant stakeholders at both the national and state levels, facilitating an effective response. The Union Health Minister emphasised the need for all medical emergency response systems to be adequately equipped and operational at all times. He also instructed that strong connections with all state governments, especially at the district level in border states, should be strategically established to ensure immediate access to emergency healthcare when necessary. Furthermore, he directed the establishment of a 24/7 control and command centre within the Ministry to monitor ongoing efforts and support states during this time.

The current status of medical preparedness for handling emergencies was presented during the meeting. Updates included the deployment of ambulances, the availability of medical supplies such as equipment, medicines, blood vials, and consumables, as well as hospital readiness regarding beds, ICU, and HDU units. Advanced mobile trauma care units and BHISHM cubes have also been deployed.