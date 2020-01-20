Nagaram: Kishan Reddy campaigns for Mamata

Nagaram: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar held campaigning for ward-11 BJP candidate Mamata on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Kishan Reddy said, "Lokkakula Suresh participated in many development programmes in the division. Sometimes, situations resemble that there is no government in the state. People should vote for BJP and teach a lesson to the TRS party leaders."

Speaking on the occasion, Mamata explained voters about her participation in the welfare programmes in division. She promised locals that she would take up the repair works of drainage pipelines and CC roads. She urged voters to vote for BJP in the coming elections. Mahesh Kamalakar, Mohan Reddy and others were present.