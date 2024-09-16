Live
- Subhadra Swagat padayatra held at 10K places
- India to add 179 million people to its working age population by 2045
- 2,500-km-long human chain awarded by World Book of Records
- ‘How can you defend a person who has hurled casteist slurs on your community?’
- State’s proposal for new international airport is ready
- DKS visits New York sky-deck ‘The Edge’
- Doordarshan turns 65: A rich history of India’s state broadcast service
- Berhampur University to study man-animal conflict in Eastern Ghats
- Car, bikes & electronics sales surge due to heavy discounts by companies: Reports
- Schools, colleges to remain closed in Bhubaneswar on Sept 17
Just In
Nagpur-Sec’bad Vande Bharat to chug off from September 19
The Vande Bharat train between Nagpur and Secunderabad is set to run regular services from September 19.
Hyderabad: The Vande Bharat train between Nagpur and Secunderabad is set to run regular services from September 19.
The inaugural train service will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from Ahmedabad.
According to South Central Railways, the train will cover the distance of 585 kms between Nagpur and Secunderabad in seven hours and fifteen minutes. The train consists of two executive class AC coaches and 18 AC chair car coaches with a combined seating capacity of 1440 seats. The train provides convenient timings, facilitating daytime travel from Nagpur, Balharshah, and other towns to reach Secunderabad.
Accordingly, the train number - 20101 (Nagpur-Secunderabad) will depart from Nagpur at 5 am and arrive in Secunderabad at 12:15 pm. The train number - 20102 (Secunderabad-Nagpur) Vande Bharat Express will depart from Secunderabad at 1 pm and arrive in Nagpur at 8:20 pm. In between, the train stops at Sevagram, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Ramagundam, and Kazipet railway stations in both directions.