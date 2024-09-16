Nagpur-Sec’bad Vande Bharat to chug off from September 19

Hyderabad: The Vande Bharat train between Nagpur and Secunderabad is set to run regular services from September 19.

The inaugural train service will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from Ahmedabad.

According to South Central Railways, the train will cover the distance of 585 kms between Nagpur and Secunderabad in seven hours and fifteen minutes. The train consists of two executive class AC coaches and 18 AC chair car coaches with a combined seating capacity of 1440 seats. The train provides convenient timings, facilitating daytime travel from Nagpur, Balharshah, and other towns to reach Secunderabad.

Accordingly, the train number - 20101 (Nagpur-Secunderabad) will depart from Nagpur at 5 am and arrive in Secunderabad at 12:15 pm. The train number - 20102 (Secunderabad-Nagpur) Vande Bharat Express will depart from Secunderabad at 1 pm and arrive in Nagpur at 8:20 pm. In between, the train stops at Sevagram, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Ramagundam, and Kazipet railway stations in both directions.