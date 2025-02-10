  • Menu
Naimisam Earth Festival 2025: Promoting Sustainable Living and Environmental Awareness in Hyderabad

Highlights

Hyderabad: The second edition of the Naimisam Earth Festival 2025, organized by the J.Krishnamurti Centre, Hyderabad, took place on Sunday at the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI), Gachibowli.

The program was graced by Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Tourism & Culture Telangana, Members of Legislative Assembly Parnika Reddy alongside several prominent dignitaries, who came together to promote sustainable living and environmental awareness.

The festival, a collaborative effort with over 60 NGOs, educational institutions, and eco-activists, provided a platform to showcase various sustainable initiatives through displays, presentations, and hands-on learning experiences.

