Nampally Court Orders Police to File Counter in Response to Allu Arjun's Regular Bail Petition

Hyderabad: In the ongoing legal proceedings regarding the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, the Nampally Court has instructed the police to file a counter regarding the regular bail petition filed by actor Allu Arjun. The court issued this order following the expiration of the actor's interim bail, which was granted earlier by the High Court.

Allu Arjun's legal team had filed a petition seeking regular bail after the interim bail period ended. The court’s order for the police to submit a counter indicates that further deliberations are expected before a final decision is made regarding the regular bail request.

The Sandhya Theatre incident, which took place during a promotional event for Pushpa 2: The Rule, led to a tragic stampede, causing one fatality and multiple injuries. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident, and the court's decision to request a counter emphasizes the seriousness with which the case is being handled.

Allu Arjun's lawyers are expected to present arguments for his regular bail in the next court session. The outcome of the hearing will be closely watched, as it may influence future cases involving large-scale public events and the responsibilities of event organizers.

The court will review the police counter before making its final ruling on the matter, which is expected to have significant implications for both the actor and the film industry.