Nampally court sentences Rakesh Reddy in Jayaram's murder case

The Nampally court gave a sensational verdict in industrialist Chigurupati Jayaram's murder case. The Nampally court, which has already convicted Rakesh Reddy, the main accused in the case, recently sentenced him to life imprisonment. The Nampally court has already acquitted 11 people in this case.



It is known that Jayaram was murdered on January 31, 2019. He was killed by Rakesh Reddy and tried to portray it as a road accident with his friends.



Finally, after four years of trial, the court dismissed the case against 11 accused and sentenced Rakesh Reddy as guilty.

