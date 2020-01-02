Nampally: Numaish kicks off with foolproof arrangements

Nampally: Telangana State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated the 80th All India Industrial Exhibition-2020 on Wednesday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan was the guest of honour and Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare and Exhibition Society president Eatela Rajender presided over the programme. Society vice president N Surender, secretary Dr B Prabha Shanker, joint secretary B Hanumanth Rao, treasurer Vinay Kumar and others were present.

According to the exhibition society, on an average 20 lakh visitors attend the All India Industrial Exhibition every year. The Exhibition Society has been successfully conducting the Numaish annually for the past 79 years. The citizens of Hyderabad anxiously and eagerly wait for the exhibition every year.

The exhibition is connected by Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) from Gandhi Bhavan and Nampally. Citizens from Old City can board the Metro Train at MGBS Station approaching through the Sky Walk from Kali Khabar. HMR has agreed to run extra trains with increased frequency for the convenience of the visitors to the Exhibition up to 11:30 pm. Special counters are arranged in the Exhibition Grounds for purchasing Metro Train Tickets.

Fool proof arrangements have been made for the Exhibition to ensure a safe and pleasant experience. Fire fighting infrastructure at an expenditure of Rs 3 crore was also established.

Two huge water sumps with a capacity of 1.5 lakh liter each, two km underground pipelines, 80 fire hydrants with 30 meters flexi hose are also set up. In addition, two fire tender trucks and four firefighting motorcycle are sanctioned.

Apart from this, the society has installed underground electric cabling for 1.3 km across exhibition ground. As many as 32 distribution boxes with MCCBs were also installed to load power equally to all the stalls. A total of 6 of 125 KVA DG sets to take care of street lighting, gates, holding areas etc. in case of power failure.

History



The 80 -year old Exhibition Society is a non - profit organization registered under the Companies Act 1956. It was started in 1938 to promote Industrial, development in the erstwhile Hyderabad state by organizing Industrial exhibitions to promote products manufactured by small and medium scale industries within the country.

Members of the Exhibition Society are from various walks of life Including Political Leaders, Government Servants, Doctors, Engineers, Advocates, IT professionals etc. The 1st Exhibition was conducted at Public Gardens in 1938 and shifted to the present Exhibition Grounds In 1946. The Exhibition Society celebrated Its Silver Jubilee in 1966, Golden Jubilee in 1998, Diamond Jubilee in 2000 and Platinum Jubilee in 2015.