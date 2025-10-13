Nampally residents battle potholes, garbage and foul smell as GHMC turns a blind eye

Hyderabad: Residentsof the Nampally area complain about dug-up roads and abandoned garbage dumps that have been left unattended by local representatives and authorities.

The road stretch between Nampally and Lakdikapul has remained in disrepair for over a year now. The incomplete road works lead to a daily struggle for the citizens. Ironically, the stretch has two major state-run hospitals including MNJ Cancer Hospital and Niloufer Hospital, where several hundreds of patients visit daily.

The residents alleged that sewage overflows onto the road and poor sanitation is most common, creating a foul stench and unsafe conditions. Residents urged the GHMC to take serious concern and expedite the road repairs and proper sanitation in the area. Mohammed Ahmed said “Potholes and dug up material lying on the roads are creating havoc in the area. GHMC must complete the road work, clear encroachments, and restore sanitation facilities without any delay,” he said.

Following rains, the stretch turns horrible with water flooding in big potholes. Residents have complained many times about the improper roads to the officials concerned, but till date nothing has been taken by them to improve the roads. Anil Neelam, a resident of Bazarghat said “The condition of the road has been the same for almost a year. The works are progressing at a snail’s pace.”

Additionally, the residents have been requesting the civic body to lift the garbage, initiate fogging and sanitation drives, but all fell into deaf ears. The condition has been worsening due to the unhygienic conditions in the area.

“People cannot walk or drive on the road because of the foul smell and the entire road turns filthy. Also, many motorists get skid when it rains due to uneven roads and garbage piles over here,” said C Shailander, a resident of Red Hills.

Another resident Sandeep Kumar said “Even the patients visiting the two state-run hospitals are forced to navigate uneven and unhygienic roads.”

As per reports, there is an increase in vector-borne diseases and viral fevers in the city. However, with poor sanitation, mosquito menace has been increasing in several areas and residents, especially children are suffering from viral diseases, say residents.

Ahmed said that this shows the lackadaisical attitude of the GHMC officers. Nearly a year, but no proper road, and sanitation near the important hostels. It clearly shows that the officers are not performing their duties.”