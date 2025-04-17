Live
Femina Miss India 2023, Nandini Gupta on Priyanka Chopra & Aishwarya Rai: “They Shaped the Woman I Am Today ”
Miss India World 2023, Nandini Gupta, shares how the confidence and legacy of Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, and Sini Shetty helped transform her journey from a shy girl to a global stage contender at Miss World 2025.
As the 72nd Miss World pageant approaches, Miss India World 2023, Nandini Gupta, is not just preparing to represent the nation—she’s carrying forward a legacy shaped by the inspiring women who came before her.
In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, Nandini opened up about her personal transformation and how the journeys of her predecessors helped shape the woman she is today.
She shared,“To be very honest, I was a very shy girl. The kind who would hesitate to speak, whose hands would shiver on stage. But during my Miss India journey, I found strength by watching the videos of Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, and even my predecessor, Sini Shetty.”
These iconic women—each with their own unique voice, confidence, and style—became silent mentors for Nandini. Priyanka Chopra’s fierce self-belief, Aishwarya Rai’s elegance, and Sini Shetty’s poised presence all contributed to the foundation on which Nandini now stands tall.
Adding further, she said,“I’ve taken a lot of inspiration from them to be where I am today,” she shared. “And I truly believe there’s a little bit of the essence of every Miss World and Miss India that I carry within me.”
Nandini’s words reflect a deep sense of gratitude and humility. Though she’s carving her own path, she honours the women who made space for voices like hers to rise. From once trembling on stage to now representing 1.4 billion Indians on the global platform, her evolution is nothing short of inspiring.