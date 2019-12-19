Narayan Utsav on Reiki meet in hyderabad city tomorrow

Hyderabad: A special divine session called 'Narayan Utsav' is going to be organised by the city chapter of Narayan Reiki Satsang Parivar (NRSP) at Vasavi Seva Kendra in Lakdi-ka-Pul on Friday.

According to organisers, the Narayan Utsav will be graced by the Indian motivational speaker and Kalpana Chawla award holder Rajeshwari Modi, who is popularly known as 'Raj Didi.' At the half-day session of Utsav, Raj Didi will be delivering a talk on "How reiki helps to lead a good, healthy, positive and a happy life".

Raj Didi, an acupressure therapist from Mumbai, has over thousands of followers in India. She has also won various awards like Nari Ratn award, Samaj Ratn award and Rajasthan Nari Entrepreneur award.

It will be organised by NRSP committee members Kavita Tonsihwal, Sunita Atasaniya, Snehalata Kedia, Sheela Dhoot, Meenakshi Baheti, Monica Rathi, Kavira Agarwal and other channels of NRSP.