Narayanites clinch 2 gold medals at Int’l Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad

Narayanites clinch 2 gold medals at Int'l Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad
Hyderabad: Narayana Educational Institutions proudly celebrates a historic double victory, as two of its students, Banibrata Majee and Akshat Srivastava, clinched Gold Medals at the prestigious 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics -2025, held in Mumbai, from 11th to 21st August. Representing India on the global stage, Banibrata and Akshat competed against 300 contestants of the world’s most talented young minds in astronomy and astrophysics. Their golden success adds to India’s stellar performance, with Team India securing 4 Golds and 1 Silver, of which 2 Golds were brought home by Narayanites.

The International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) is one of the most challenging academic competitions, assessing participants on advanced theoretical knowledge, data analysis, and observational skills, making this feat an extraordinary display of brilliance, dedication, and perseverance.

