National Animal Research Facility for Paramedical Research to come up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday informed that the Central government has approved for setting up of the National Animal Research Facility for Paramedical Research in Hyderabad. He informed that Union minister Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya Bharati Pawar will inaugurate the NARFPS on April 2.



Addressing the media at the BJP Telangana State office in Nampally, Kishan Reddy reminded that the 2-day National Cultural Fest in Warangal will begin on Monday. He said that the fest will be launched by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. Kishan Reddy also said that he will join the fest on Wednesday. He urged the people to come and attend the event in large numbers and make it a success.



Responding to the Yadadri temple inauguration, he said that it doesn't matter if we were not invited but it is our responsibility to visit the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and gain blessings from the Lord. He said that it is painful to learn that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was not invited to the inauguration ceremony of Yadadri temple. Responding to Rahul Gandhi's tweet, Kishan Reddy said that it has become a habit for both Congress and TRS in the State to blame the Central government not only for the paddy procurement issue but for other issues as well.

