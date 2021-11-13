National Award for University of Hyderabad alumnus

Hyderabad: Ganesh Puthur, an alumnus of MA History 2018-2020 batch, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has won the Dr Mangalam Swaminathan National Award for Excellence in Art and Culture 2021.

The award will be presented by Dr Mangalam Swaminathan Foundation for popularising Indian art and culture and for his exceptional achievements as a poet, writer and social activist. His anthology of poems in Malayalam titled 'Achante Alamara' has won numerous awards. Ganesh will receive a cash award of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and memento at the annual national excellence award ceremony of the foundation on November 29 at NDMC main auditorium, New Delhi.