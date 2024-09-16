National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Accused of Sexual Assault by a Woman

Hyderabad: Well-known National Awawi-Winning choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, has been booked by the Raidurgam police in Cyberabad for allegedly sexually assaulting a colleague. The 21-year-old woman, also a choreographer, filed a complaint accusing Jani of multiple instances of assault during their outdoor shoots.

According to the police, the victim had been working closely with Jani for several months. She alleged that the assaults took place during shoots in various cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Additionally, the woman claimed that Jani assaulted her at her residence in Narsingi on several occasions.

Based on the victim's complaint, a zeroFirst Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Raidurgam police. The case has since been transferred to the Narsingi police for further investigation as the victim resides there. The police confirmed that Jani has been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including clause (2) and (n) of section 376 (rape), section 506 (criminal intimidation), and section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Telangana's Women Safety Wing Director General, Shikha Goel, stated that individuals from the film industry reached out for guidance regarding the case. She advised them to conduct an internal inquiry under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, while also ensuring the legal case proceeded as required.

This is not the first time Jani Master has faced legal trouble. In June, a dancer named Satish filed a harassment complaint against him, and in 2019, he was sentenced to six months in jail following a 2015 brawl at a college.

The case is under further investigation.