National Institute of Fashion Technology Hyderabad hosts Hastakala Mahotsav

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Fashion Technology, Hyderabad, inaugurated Craftscape Hastakala Mahotsav 2026 on Thursday, marking the start of a three-day Artisan Awareness Workshop and Craft Bazaar. The initiative aims to promote traditional crafts and support regional artisans through a blend of education, technology, and enhanced market opportunities. The festival is scheduled to run from 12 to 14 March 2026 at the NIFT Hyderabad campus.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Srijana Gummalla, Commissioner of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, who emphasised the vital role traditional crafts play in preserving the cultural heritage of India. In her address, she highlighted that these crafts act as powerful preservers of stories and culture, reflecting the identity and history of various communities across generations.

She commended NIFT Hyderabad for establishing a platform that brings together students, artisans, and craft practitioners to celebrate and sustain these ancient traditions.

The inaugural session commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by an introduction to the specific objectives of the workshop and bazaar. The Craft Bazaar was formally opened at the campus parking area near Gate No 2, providing artisans with a direct marketplace to showcase and sell their handcrafted products to the public.

Open to the general public daily from 10 am to 6 pm, the bazaar offers visitors an interactive experience with designers and craftspeople. Attendees can explore a wide range of handcrafted products and engage directly with creators, fostering a deeper appreciation for the diversity of Indian handicrafts. Through this mahotsav, NIFT Hyderabad seeks to raise awareness about traditional crafts and encourage sustainable practices.

By connecting artisans with design education and modern technology, the institution aims to strengthen livelihoods and bridge the gap between creators and consumers. This initiative supports the economic empowerment of craftspeople while ensuring that India’s heritage remains integrated into contemporary design education.