National Lok Adalat to be held at courts across Telangana on Sept 11

Hyderabad: The National Lok Adalat will be held in all courts across Telangana on September 11 for settlement of all civil and compoundable criminal cases, according to G Anupama Chakravarthy, member secretary, Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

The Lok Adalat is rendering services without any expenditure or fee and the court fee if any paid in pending cases will be refunded if the matter is settled through Lok Adalat and no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat.

The general public are requested to avail the benefit of Lok Adalat mechanism for settlement of their cases in the National Lok Adalat on September 11.

Persons willing to settle their pending cases or pre-litigation cases can approach the Chairman or Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in District Court complex of respective districts or Mandal Legal Services Committee or the nearest court to get their dispute resolved.