  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

National Millet Meet Promotes Health and Nutrition

National Millet Meet Promotes Health and Nutrition
x
Highlights

The National Millet Health and Industry Meet (NMHIM), organized by the Millets National Media Portal and HNA Council, was held at Minerva Banquet...

The National Millet Health and Industry Meet (NMHIM), organized by the Millets National Media Portal and HNA Council, was held at Minerva Banquet Halls, Hyderabad, bringing together doctors and millet manufacturers from across India. Experts discussed how millet-based nutrition can aid in managing diabetes, heart health, obesity, and immunity, while manufacturers showcased health-focused millet products.

Chairman Prasanna Srinivas Sarkadam emphasized uniting the medical and millet industries to promote preventive health through daily millet consumption. With over 100 participants, the event fostered knowledge sharing, product innovation, and collaboration, reinforcing millets as a sustainable, nutritious lifestyle choice for a healthier India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick