Live
- NECF raises concerns over proposed inland waterway project
- Lokayukta raids Pilikula Authority office over ‘corruption and mismanagement’
- YSRCP leaders asked to complete division-level committees by Nov 16
- Collector inspects crop fields and agricultural research center
- MLAs and MPs attend ‘Super GST Super Savings’ public meeting
- National Millet Meet Promotes Health and Nutrition
- Ekadhi Unveils Fifth Flagship Store in Secunderabad
- Singer Sunitha Upadrasta Inaugurates Athina Regal Weaves in Jubilee Hills
- Sviitch RAW Launches 5th Store, Expands Premium Men’s Fashion
- Goyaz Opens 18th Luxury Silver Store in Chandanagar
National Millet Meet Promotes Health and Nutrition
The National Millet Health and Industry Meet (NMHIM), organized by the Millets National Media Portal and HNA Council, was held at Minerva Banquet...
The National Millet Health and Industry Meet (NMHIM), organized by the Millets National Media Portal and HNA Council, was held at Minerva Banquet Halls, Hyderabad, bringing together doctors and millet manufacturers from across India. Experts discussed how millet-based nutrition can aid in managing diabetes, heart health, obesity, and immunity, while manufacturers showcased health-focused millet products.
Chairman Prasanna Srinivas Sarkadam emphasized uniting the medical and millet industries to promote preventive health through daily millet consumption. With over 100 participants, the event fostered knowledge sharing, product innovation, and collaboration, reinforcing millets as a sustainable, nutritious lifestyle choice for a healthier India.