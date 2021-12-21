'National Tourism Day' main event at Pochampally on January 25: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: A national-level programme to mark the 'National Tourism Day' on January 25 next year will be organised at Pochampally, known for its famous hand-woven Ikat saris, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

"Several States organise events on the 'National Tourism Day'. This time, the Centre decided to organise the main event at Pochampally in association with the Telangana government on January 25," he told reporters here.

Pochampally, about 50 km from here, was selected as one of the best tourism villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

As part of the 'National Tourism Day', seminars, cultural events and other programmes will be organised, he said.

Similarly, programmes will be organised at 75 major tourism centres and all tourist destinations across the country wherein special events, including cultural, light and sound shows will be held, he said. The minister said it has also been decided to organise an all-India conference on temple architecture during last week of February next year either at Ramappa temple, or in Warangal.