National Youth Day held in Rashtrapati Nilayam

Hyderabad: In a vibrant celebration of National Youth Day, Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad witnessed the massive participation of 691 dynamic young individuals.
According to the officials, the call for the Nation Slogan Competition took centre stage, highlighting the enthusiasm and dedication of the youth towards national ideals. Additionally, the event recognised five exceptional young achievers for their remarkable accomplishments across various disciplines, including sports, academics, art, and community development. To inspire the young audience, an iconic 1893 speech by Swami Vivekananda was played, offering timeless wisdom. In tandem with this, Ramakrishna Math organised a book fair.
The National Youth Day celebration at Rashtrapati Nilayam not only honoured the spirit of the youth but also showcased the property's commitment to historical preservation and providing a memorable experience for all visitors, said a senior officer.