Nationwide expansion of CNG infrastructure gains momentum

Hyderabad: India’s push towards clean mobility has received a major boost with the rapid expansion of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure across the country. Responding to a query raised by Dr K Laxman in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, outlined the scale and progress of the nationwide rollout.

As of May 2025, a total of 8,083 CNG stations are operational across India, marking a tenfold increase from 814 stations in 2014-15. This expansion is part of the broader development of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network, overseen by entities authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) under the Minimum Work Programme (MWP). Following the completion of the 12/12A CGD bidding round, PNGRB has authorised CGD development in 307 Geographical Areas (GAs), covering the entire mainland, including rural and semi-urban regions. This strategic coverage aims to ensure equitable access to clean fuel infrastructure nationwide.

The adoption of CNG vehicles has seen a consistent upward trajectory. According to the VAHAN dashboard maintained by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), CNG vehicle registrations rose from 23 lakh in FY 2014-15 to over 91 lakh by November 2025, reflecting growing public and private sector confidence in CNG as a viable alternative fuel.