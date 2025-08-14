Nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebrations gaining momentum, says BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP state unit, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program is being celebrated across India with patriotic fervor to mark the 79th Independence Day. The initiative, aimed at fostering national unity and pride, is being organized in a coordinated manner by the Government of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including extensive participation in Telangana.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, party state vice-president Gangidi Manohar Reddy highlighted the scale and spirit of the celebrations. He noted that for the past three days, Tiranga rallies and flag-hoisting events have been held across the country, with enthusiastic participation from school and college students, youth, and citizens.

“The Prime Minister has called upon every Indian to hoist the national flag on their homes on August 14 and 15, symbolizing unity and patriotism,” Reddy said. He emphasized that the national flag evokes emotion and solidarity among all citizens, transcending caste, religion, region, and age.

Referring to recent national security developments, Reddy praised the swift response of the Indian Army in Pahalgam, where terrorists were neutralized following an attack on civilians. He said the successful completion of Operation Sindhur has further galvanized public sentiment and strengthened patriotic resolve.

In Telangana, the BJP has set a target of hoisting the national flag on 40 lakh homes. Reddy urged citizens to participate actively in the campaign and join the Tiranga Rally scheduled at Necklace Road on August 14 at 10 a.m. The rally will be led by BJP Telangana State President Ramchandra Rao, Legislative Council members AVN Reddy and Malka Komuraiah, along with party leaders, activists, students, and college representatives.

“We appeal to every citizen of the twin cities to take part in the rally and celebrate the spirit of Independence Day,” he said. BJP leaders Rani Rudrama and BJYM State President Sevella Mahender were present.