Navaratna Eco unveils COMPOSTIBLE for greener homes

Navaratna Eco Products unveiled its household compostable product line, COMPOSTIBLE, at a launch event on December 3 at Deccan Serai Hotel, Hitech City. The event brought together industry leaders, environmentalists and eco-enthusiasts to celebrate everyday products designed for a greener future.

The ceremony featured a traditional lamp-lighting, graced by chief guest K Sudhakar Rao (Director – Branding, ICFAI Group), Dr Dasoju Sravan Kumar (MLC, Telangana), Dr Veerabrahmam (Scientist, DRDO), Dr Jyothi Reddy (Director – Education, The Shriram Schools), Kalpana Rao (President, COWE Telangana), and Chetna Jain (CEO, Dhrumataru Consultants).

Geetha Vangari, Co-Founder & CEO, said, “COMPOSTIBLE makes sustainable living effortless. When design, affordability, and purpose converge, eco-conscious choices become a lifestyle.”

The product range includes compostable garbage bin liners, scented bin liners, gift bags, and puja bags, all made from government-approved biopolymers that decompose naturally without harmful residue.

Attendees witnessed live demonstrations highlighting durability and convenience. Navaratna Eco Products also announced a nationwide Direct-to-Consumer platform, making sustainable living accessible to households across India.

COMPOSTIBLE aims not just to sell products, but to spark a movement toward cleaner, greener homes.