Naveen Yadav Takes Oath as Jubilee Hills MLA After Huge Congress Victory

Naveen Yadav, who won the recent Jubilee Hills by-election, was sworn in as an MLA on Wednesday, November 26.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad administered the oath in the Speaker’s Chamber.

Ministers Sridhar Babu and Azharuddin were present.

Deputy Mayor Srilatha Reddy, Cantonment MLA Ganesh, Bhuvanagiri MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Naveen Yadav’s family also attended the ceremony.

By-Election Results

The results were announced on November 14.

Congress candidate Naveen Yadav won with a huge majority.

BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha secured second place.

BJP lost its deposit in the by-election.