Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan Champions Interfaith Harmony at Jaibharat’s “Itehad” Forum

  • Created On:  14 Nov 2025 12:43 PM IST
The second session of the Jaibharat Muslim Revolutionary Forum – Itehad concluded in Hyderabad, emphasising interfaith unity, social reform, and secular values.

Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan, acknowledged as the 9th Nizam of the Asaf Jahi lineage, advocated for harmony through lived community experiences, not mere symbolism. Keynote speaker Janab Abdul Qayoom Naik urged deeper interfaith understanding and peace.

Continuing the inclusive legacy of the Asaf Jahi dynasty, Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan highlighted compassion and coexistence as India’s enduring strength. The three-day event united scholars, youth, and faith leaders in dialogue for national harmony.

Interfaith UnityJaibharat Muslim Revolutionary ForumNawab Raunaq Yar KhanSocial HarmonyHyderabad Event

