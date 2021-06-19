Naya Qila: Heritage structure lies in a state of neglect, cries for government attention

Golconda: After the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) stopped the digging works by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at Naya Qila moat a year back, the works were leftover which is creating a hazard. Heritage conservationists say that the heritage structure was damaged and may collapse anytime.



Naya Qila is an extended portion of Golconda Fort. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took the digging works a year back, the works were said to be for diverting the sewage from nearby colonies of Shah Hatim Talab. The works were carried out from the bridge from Shah Hatim Lake with the moat to Langar Houz which is around 1.5 km, later the ASI stopped the works because the works were done using heavy machinery, which could weaken the wall. Moreover it was restricted to use it within the radius of 100 meters at any heritage structure.

"The moat attached to the Naya Qila wall and Shah Hatim Lake was dug around 20 feet, and it was damaged, and the boundary of the Golconda fort wall was also weakened. They meant to turn the moat into nala. Since then the broken rocks and debris were left over. How can civic body turn the moat into a nala with a whole lane of 1.5 km," said Mohammed Habeebuddin, a Heritage conservationist.





"Now, as the moat is damaged, the centuries-old wall may collapse anytime. The ASI must take a note and save the heritage structure.Around a 500-meter moat was dugged up 20 feet deep and they did not clear the debris from the works. With th onset of monsoon the boundary wall may get damaged and could collapse anytime," added Habeebuddin. The officer at ASI said, that the works were stopped and till now no work is being carried out for the clearing of debris and other related works. It can be done after the higher authorisation.



"During heavy rains last year, some portion of Naya Qila was collapsed and still no works were done. And adding to the existing loss the civic body has damaged the moat which can harm the boundary wall. The authorities must clear the debris and save the moat and the boundary wall to save centuries-old heritage," said Mohammed Rafi, a resident of Golconda.