Nayi Disha marks 10 years empowering caregivers as agents of change

Hyderabad: Nayi Disha, a leading Indian NGO, supporting families of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs), celebrated 10 years of empowering caregivers and fostering inclusive communities.

Founded in 2015 by Prachi Deo, inspired by her personal journey caring for her brother with Down syndrome, Nayi Disha has become a trusted ecosystem enabler, reaching lakhs of families through digital platforms, regional support networks, and strategic collaborations.

The 10th-anniversary event featured the Caregiver Changemaker Awards and Parent Champion Awards, honouring leaders like Akila Vaidyanatathan, Bijal Harkhani and Pooja Sharma, who have turned personal challenges into impactful community initiatives. The celebration highlighted the pivotal role of caregivers as catalysts of inclusion and community change.

The event was graced by GV Prasad, Co-Chairman & MD, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, who emphasised the importance of technology, policy, and collaborative efforts in advancing inclusive practices.

Nayi Disha’s decade-long journey underscores the power of knowledge, community support, and resilience in transforming challenges into hope and inclusion into everyday reality.