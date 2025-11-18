NCC unit proposal at JNTUH gains momentum after inspection

Hyderabad: The institutional inspection process for the establishment of a National Cadet Corps (NCC) Unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) was carried out on Monday at the university campus.

The inspection was led by Lt Col Ashutosh Gupta, Commanding Officer of the 4 Telangana Battalion, in the presence of Associate NCC Officer L Srikanth.

The team reviewed the facilities and infrastructure available at JNTUH to support the proposed NCC Unit.

University officials reported that nearly 400 students have already expressed interest in joining as prospective cadets, reflecting the strong enthusiasm among the student community. Lt Col Gupta appreciated the spirit and motivation of the students, noting that their keen interest would contribute to building a vibrant and disciplined NCC Unit at the university.

Senior faculty members, including Dr G V Narasimha Reddy, Principal of UCESTH, Dr A Raghuram, Vice-Principal, and Dr L Saida Naik, NCC Coordinator, were present during the inspection. They assured full cooperation in facilitating the establishment of the unit and emphasised the importance of NCC training in instilling discipline, leadership, and national service values among students.