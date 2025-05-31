NCST intervenes in excessive fee collection by pvt engg colleges

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has instructed the principals of its affiliated colleges to address complaints regarding the excessive fees being charged to students.

In a letter to all private unaided colleges affiliated with JNTU-H, Registrar Dr K Venkateswara Rao emphasised the need to adhere to the fee collection procedures set by the State government.

The JNTU-H issued the directions against the backdrop of a complaint filed by D Rakesh and Hanumanth Naik about the colleges charging fees in violation of Government Order Ms No 37, issued on October 18, 2022. A meeting held at the NCST Court Hall in New Delhi was attended by the Registrar, the Director of Autonomous College Affairs, and the Principal of JBIET. It was stressed in the meeting to ensure compliance with the fee regulations.

The meeting was convened by Jatothu Hussain, a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST). The meeting noted that universities, including JNTU, Osmania, and Kakatiya, shall ensure that all engineering colleges under their jurisdiction adhere to the prescribed fee structure. Colleges that violate these regulations may face blacklisting, and their management may be subject to strict action from the Higher Education Department.

The NCST has also directed universities to review any fee violations by private engineering colleges over the past five years and ensure that any student certificates held by these colleges are returned. Consequently, the Vice-Chancellor has been requested to instruct all affiliated college principals to follow the fee collection guidelines issued by the Government and the University.

He warned that colleges must not withhold student certificates after the programme completion. Colleges found in violation of these rules will face stringent action by the University by existing regulations.