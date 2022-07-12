NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu visit to city postponed

Hyderabad: NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu scheduled to visit Hyderabad on June 12 has been postponed. A BJP State party communiqué on Monday said that Draupadi Murmu was to land at Begumpet Airport in the city at 5.30 pm on July 12.

However, she is expected to take part in a meeting of Telangana intellectuals, besides, seeking the support of the BJP MLAs and MPs from the State. However, the current situation of the State facing torrential rains has canceled Murmu's tour. BJP MLAs and MPs planned to accord her a grand welcome and take out a huge rally on her arrival in the city.