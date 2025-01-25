Live
- Top Maoist leader arrested, explosives seized
- TTD gearing up for Rathsaptami
- Politics heat up over DCC president post
- Women advancing in all fields alongside men: Naini
- Chandrababu thanks Bill Gates for sharing memoir "Source Code"
- SRM-AP felicitates Deepthi for winning Arjuna award
- AMRUT 2.0 drinking water supply scheme launched
- Yennam vents ire at Kalvakuntla family
- Close shave! Uttam narrowly escapes accident
- NSUI launches ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim’ campaign
Just In
Nearly 12.5K applications received in Prajavani on Friday
Highlights
Hyderabad: A whopping 12,459 applications were received in the Prajavani programme organised at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan on Friday, and the majority of which (10,188) were for Indiramma Housing.
