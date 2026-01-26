Need to create awareness on safety of girlsstressed

Hyderabad: NationalGirl Child Day was celebrated with a collective commitment to empower and uplift the girl child as the Shaheen Women’s Resource and Welfare Association organised a special programme in the Old City. Under the theme ‘Empowering Girls Digitally for a Bright Future’, the event highlighted the exemplified dedication required to ensure gender justice and social equality.

Founder and Chief Functionary of Shaheen Jameela Nishat stated that the programme focused on the fundamental rights, protection, and empowerment of the girl child. She emphasised the urgent need to create awareness regarding the safety of girls and the POCSO Act. She noted that ensuring a safe and dignified future is a shared responsibility between institutions and the wider community. Chief Guest C Suresh, Senior Civil Judge at the City Civil Court Hyderabad, addressed the gathering on the legal framework surrounding child rights. He detailed the critical role of the judiciary and legal services in safeguarding children from exploitation.

Following this, District Child Protection Officer M Srinivas highlighted existing protection mechanisms, including the monitoring of child care institutions and the implementation of rescue and rehabilitation initiatives. He stressed the importance of providing quality care within hostels and care homes to ensure the well-being of vulnerable children.

G Shailaja, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee Hyderabad District, discussed the role of the CWC in rescuing children in need of care and protection. She underlined the necessity of inter-departmental coordination to achieve effective child welfare. Jameela Nishat reaffirmed that Shaheen, as a grassroots women-led organisation, remains committed to advancing leadership development and advocacy against violence. She added that through community engagement, the organisation strives to build a peaceful society where the dignity of all girls is upheld.