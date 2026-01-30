Neeru’s, furniture showroom sealed for fire safety violations

In a decisive move to enhance fire safety compliance in the city, the authorities seized the popular Neeru’s showroom located in Jubilee Hills and a furniture showroom on Nampally Station Road, due to significant violations of fire safety regulations.

Following recent fire incidents, HYDRAA initiated strict inspections throughout various shops and commercial establishments in the city jointly with the GHMC, the Fire and the Electricity Departments.

On Thursday, Neeru’s showroom on Road No 36, Jubilee Hills found running with multiple violations. The building reportedly has three basements and four floors, along with an unauthorised rooftop shed, all filled with large quantities of garments.

The authorities found that sales were being carried out on two floors, while the remaining upper floors were used for garment manufacturing and large-scale storage, effectively operating like a warehouse. Moreover, the showroom was operating without a fire No-Objection Certificate.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath took serious note of the absence of a Fire NOC, and multiple violations of fire safety norms, he ordered the premises to be sealed.

The officials seized the premises and were declared fire-unsafe, fencing was installed, warning boards were placed, and power supply was disconnected.

In another seizure, the officials sealed a Standard Furniture Showroom running in Rahim and Mannan Estates building in Nampally Station Road. Last week, five people lost their lives in a deadly fire accident at Bachas Furniture Showroom in the area.

During the inspection, officials observed that large quantities of furniture stock were stored across the cellar and all six floors, blocking staircases and emergency exits. The building was operating without a Fire NOC, and no fire extinguishers were found on any floor.

Following the inspection, the Commissioner ordered the premises to be sealed for violating fire safety norms. Power supply was cut and all commercial activities in the building were stopped with the support of GHMC, Fire Services and Electricity Department officials.

The authorities appealed to the residents to report any fire safety violations. Complaints can be lodged with the HYDRAA Control Room at 9000113667 or directly to 7207923085. The officials urged the public to share details, along with photos or videos via WhatsApp, of establishments illegally converted into warehouses, storage of flammable materials, or unsafe use of cellars.