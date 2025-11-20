Nehru Zoological Park welcomes a pair of white swans

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park received a pair of White Swans. On Wednesday, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana, Elusing Meru, released the pair of White Swans into the enclosure for public display. N S Ramjee, a dedicated animal lover and regular animal adopter at the Zoo since 2010, donated these two White Swans on behalf of his parents.

Speaking on the occasion, Elusing Meru said that Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, is one of the pioneer zoos in the country, constantly adding a greater number of animals for public view. Currently, with this new addition, the Nehru Zoological Park is housing 199 species and above 2,000 individuals. Retired IFS officers, B K Singh, Jaya Prasad, Madhusudhan Reddy, and M C Pargain, and Director, Zoo Parks Dr Sunil S Hiremath, Deputy Director (Vet), Dr Md Abdul Hakeem, Curator, J Vasantha, Deputy Curator, M Barnoba, and others were also present on the occasion.