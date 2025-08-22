Nelson Business School to Celebrate 2025

Nelson Business School will host its Convocation Ceremony 2025 on 23rd August at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, celebrating the achievements of 120 graduates across Diploma, BBA, MBA, and Doctorate programs.

The event will be graced by Chief Guest Dr. S.K. Joshi (IAS-RTD), Former Chief Secretary of Telangana, who will present certificates to students. Director Trimurthy Oduri expressed pride in honouring the graduates’ dedication and resilience.

Designed to inspire confidence and mark a new chapter in their professional journeys, the ceremony also strengthens alumni and industry ties while showcasing the institution’s excellence in global management education.