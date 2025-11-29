Neopolis auction shatters records: Kokapet plots touch Rs 151 cr per acre

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has earned over Rs 2,700 crore in the second phase auction for its Neopolis lands in Kokapet on Friday. The land parcels were sold at a record price, with Plot No. 15 fetching Rs 151.25 crore per acre, and Plot No. 16 selling for Rs 147.75 crore per acre. In this second phase alone, HMDA received Rs 1,352 crore for 9.06 acres. Plot No. 15 secured Rs 609.55 crore for 4.03 acres, while Plot No. 16 received Rs 743 crore for 5.03 acres. The second phase of the auction has now concluded.

Recently, HMDA officials conducted an auction for two plots in the Neopolis Layout in Kokapet, where open plots also achieved record prices, fetching over Rs 137 crore per acre near Neopolis. HMDA officials have put up for sale 42 acres of land in Kokapet, Moosapet, and other areas of Hyderabad in this auction. In the auction held in 2023, the land parcels were sold for half the price per acre, which was Rs 73 crore. HMDA officials revealed that this time the price has increased by 87 per cent. Two months ago, lands in Turkayamjal, Bachupally, Medchal, and other areas were auctioned, but these lands did not receive much response.