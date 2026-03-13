Netflix Opens Eyeline Studios VFX Hub in Hyderabad

A new visual effects studio has been opened in Hyderabad by Netflix. It is called the Netflix Eyeline Studios Hyderabad. A lot of VFX will be made here for movies which will be released on Netflix all around the world. It is in the HITEC City. It is a well-known technology area.

The new building is about 32,000 square feet in size. Netflix is planning to hire about 300 people to work there in 2026. There will be VX artists, animators etc to help in create special effects.

This studio will be a part of the VFX Hub India. Though, the studio is Netflix's own company. This studio is the 5th Eyeline Studios in the whole world. Other Studios are located in Los Angeles, London, Seoul etc. Netflix wants to work with talented Indian artists for global projects.

It is said that Hyderabad had been chosen as the location for the studio because the city where it is located in is extremely strong in technology, creative work etc.

People are saying that this new studio will help the VFX industry India.

Hyderabad has officially became an important part of the film technology. More global companies will be opening in Hyderabad to increase their quality of work. This will also help India to grow in its film industry.