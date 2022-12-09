New arrival hall opened at GMR airport in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Thursday operationalised its new International arrival hall spreading across 12,715 sqm and is designed to give passengers a soothing experience with its beautiful indoor landscape, water bodies, and captivating designed feature walls. To enable seamless passenger flow, the hall is equipped with two sets of elevators, escalators and staircases leading from the existing immigration zone to the new baggage reclaim hall, thereby integrating it with the existing and new buildings.

According to GMR, the newly built baggage reclaim hall houses five baggage reclaim belts with dual feeds and 10 in-line screening machines to improve the baggage delivery time. For the guests of the passengers, a new meter-greeter space, spread across 3500 sqm outside the arrival hall has also been added.

A new walk-through Duty-Free space with leading global brands and products will further enrich the passenger experience like never before, said the GMR.