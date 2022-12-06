New body of Hyderabad Amateur Wrestling Association formed

Hyderabad: In a thrilling contest for the post of president for Hyderabad District Amateur Wrestling Association (HDAWA), Santosh Bhagath Yadav, three-time Andhra Kesari champion, has been declared as the winner. The polling was held on Monday at Olympic Bhawan, Fateh Maidan Stadium.



The election of Hyderabad District Amateur Wrestling Association (HDAWA) was held, almost after ten years, on Sunday in which, Santosh Bhagath Yadav secured a total 103 votes and vanquished over his opponent M Surender Yadav Pahelwan, who managed to get 83 votes in the contest.

In a close contest for the post of general secretary, Naser Bin Ali Al-Khulaqhi overthrew his opponent, an international wrestler, Abhimanyu Yadav Pahelwan. While Naser got a total number of 93 votes, Abhimanyu got 90 votes in his favour.

Khaled Bamas, Andhra Kesari winner, representing Bamas Akhada (Wrestling Club), secured 93 votes and wrested the post of treasurer from his rival contender Habeeb Abdullah Jeelani, the two-time Andhra Kesari winner, who secured 92 votes.

For the post of senior vice president, Shailender Singh has been declared winner who secured 100 votes and beat his opponent Nandu Lal Yadav, who managed to get only 86 votes in his favor.

Similarly, C Kiran Kumar Yadav grabbed the post of vice president by securing 99 votes in his favor and defeated his opponent Osman Mohammed Khan who got a total of 84 votes.

K Lingam, who secured 93 votes, was declared winner for the post of joint secretary. His opponent Mahender Singh Pahelwan tasted a defeat by a short of one vote as he got a total 92 votes.

Apart from this, Mohd Aslam defeated Mohammed Omer in a contest for the post of organising secretary. Aslam got a total 94 votes and beat his opponent who got 89 votes.

"Two members, each from a total number of 96 Akhadas in the City, were allowed to participate in the voting process that accounts for a total 192 votes," informed Taher Affari, a wrestling enthusiast and former publicity secretary of the Association, who fervently campaigned for the election of the new body.