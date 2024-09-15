New Congress chief to assume charge amid fanfare today

Hyderabad: New PCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud will be taking charge amidst a grand ceremony to be held on Sunday. The State party office at Gandhi Bhavan is all

decked up for the grand event to be attended by Chief Minster A Revanth Reddy, who is also the current PCC president. He will be handing over the responsibility to his successor.

According to party sources, the programme will be attended by around 5,000 to 6,000 select party leaders, including Ministers. A massive dias that will have capacity for 60 key leaders, including some AICC leaders, has been set up for the occasion. For the party leaders and workers others who could not be accommodated, a big LED screen is placed towards the roadside near the Gandhi statue. This important ceremony will begin after paying respects at the martyrs memorial at Gunpark at around 12 noon. Later, a rally with much fanfare and highlighting support to Mahesh will be taken out till the Gandhi Bhavan in which hundreds of partymen walk along with him till the venue.

The new PCC chief who will be welcomed into his new office will attend the puja ceremony. Later he will take charge in presence of Revanth Reddy during the afternoon hours. Shortly, flanked by CM and other Ministersm he will reach the programme venue.

The State leadership which is witnessing the change of guard after more than three years and in a changed political landscape of Telangana, aims to make this the event a testimony for the assertive and uncompromising Congress. Revanth Reddy is likely to recall how the State leadership was able to bring in change during the past three years and would stimulate the party workers to ensure win in the upcoming local body and other polls ahead. In the wake of the State’s political situation, a clear message will be conveyed to party workers about the party’s priorities and besides giving a clear direction and the strategy to be adopted.

Meanwhile in wake of this major event, the City Police are making special arrangements for security and smooth traffic flow. Earlier, City Police Commissioner C V Anand during a review meeting instructed the officials to ensure to

minimise the inconvenience on arterial roads at Nampally and

Assembly, as the rally begins. As part of the security arrangements, separate entry is being made available for VIPs at Gandhi Bhavan.