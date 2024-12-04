New digital platform rolled out to bridge job-seeker, scout gap

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary of the department of IT&C and Industries & Commerce Jayesh Ranjan on Tuesday announced the launch of the Digital Employment of Telangana (DET), a platform designed to seamlessly connect job seekers with potential employers.

He said this at an event held by AshrayAkruti, an NGO, celebrating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPwD) at Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam, Srinagar Colony.

He emphasised that this initiative is crucial for addressing ongoing employment challenges, particularly for individuals with disabilities. This year, AshrayAkruti was honoured with the esteemed State Award for Best Institution.

During the event, the chief guest Jayesh Ranjan stated that the gathering is a powerful reminder of the resilience and potential that exists within every individual, regardless of their abilities. “As we celebrate the achievements of persons with disabilities, we must remain committed to creating an ecosystem that truly empowers them. The launch of the Digital Employment of Telangana not only aims to streamline the employment process but also ensures that everyone, especially those with disabilities, has access to opportunities that allow them to thrive in our society. It is our collective responsibility to break down barriers and build pathways to employment for all”, he said.

A highlight of the programme included a science exhibition and drawing competition themed “Colours of Inclusion”, where students from both regular and special schools showcased their creativity, emphasising the importance of collaboration and recognizing diverse talents and perspectives.