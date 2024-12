New ED takes charge of SRTS-I, Power Grid

Hyderabad: A Nagaraju, executive director, assumed charge of Power Grid, Southern Region Transmission System-I (consisting of substations & projects in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and part of Karnataka).

A Nagaraju is an Electrical engineering graduate from Osmania University and has a vast experience of more than 38 years, having worked in all facets of Transmission sector – project management, contracts, commercial, environment and social management, ESG, corporate social responsibility at various places viz. Bangalore, Hyderabad, Nagpur and corporate centre.