New law to prevent hoarding of pulses

Hyderabad: The Central Act, which mandates all retailers, millers and wholesale dealers to upload online the stock position of pulses with them on a day-to-day basis, came into effect from Wednesday.

As a result, toor dal (red gram), masoor dal (red lentil), urad dal (black gram) and chana (split chickpeas) can no longer be hoarded and the prices are expected to come down since the stock position would be a totally transparent affair.

As per the order, stock limits have been prescribed for all pulses. Wholesaler traders can stock 200 tonnes (but not more than 100 tonnes of one variety) while retailers are permitted to stock a maximum of 5 tonnes. Dal millers are allowed to stock 25 per cent of their annual installed capacity or the last three months of production, whichever is higher.

The Telangana State Civil Supplies and Revenue departments have been given powers to monitor the stock limits with millers, retailers and wholesale dealers on a daily basis. The enforcement officials of the two departments would ensure that the traders update the stock details of the pulses on the central portal and conduct regular inspections.

The State Government has already developed an online system to track the stocks of pulses in tune with the Central orders. If anyone is found hoarding the pulses, they would be booked for violation of the EC (Essential Commodities) Act-1955.

The Central order was brought into force in July this year. Secretary (Civil Supplies) V Anil Kumar has asked the revenue officials of the rank of Deputy Tahsildar to conduct field visits and ensure that the details of pulses stocks are updated regularly.

The prices of pulses had increased and complaints of hoarding were reported in Greater Hyderabad and in big municipalities like Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad. "The available stocks were enough to meet the demand until fresh supplies hit the market.

The deliberate attempt to create pulse scarcity led to the increase of prices by at least Rs 10 per kg in some urban areas," officials said. The new rule would prevent the artificial scarcity of pulses.

Officials said that special teams have been formed at mandal headquarters to ensure the availability of pulses at reasonable prices till the next fresh stocks arrive in October.