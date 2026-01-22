New milestone for Hyderabad – Rs 2,254 crore approved for improving the road infrastructure

The state government has approved administrative sanctions for the main urban infrastructure projects through the HMDA and Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL). An amount of Rs 2,254 crore has been approved for Hyderabad urban development.

The prime focus of the investment is to improve life and ease traffic congestion. The funds will be used for different projects designed for the regional and intra-city connectivity, especially for the high-growth corridors. This investment is about to upgrade the city’s transport system.

Trumpet interchange at Budvel

Administrative sanction has been accepted for a trumpet interchange at km 143. It will connect Radial Road-2 with the ORR, along with Budvel Layout integration and upgradation of the Rajendranagar interchange. All international standards will follow up.

With an estimated cost of Rs 488 crore, the project will help traffic movement between

ORR-Gachibowli,

ORR-Shamshabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Budvel.

Elevated Corridor-III: ICCC to Shilpa Layout

Extending the existing elevated corridors, the government infrastructure boost Hyderabad has introduced Elevated Corridor-III from Banjara Hills ICCC to Shilpa Layout. There will be direct, signal-free connectivity to the ORR at Gachibowli. The total estimated cost is 1,656 crore and will be divided into two phases:

Phase-I - Filmnagar to Shilpa Layout (about 5 km)

Phase II - ICCC Tower to Hakimpet Kunta (about 4 km).

The project adds on four- and six-lane sections with at-grade and elevated stretches and six entry and exit points.

Pipeline Road widening: MGIT to Manikonda

Pipeline Road from Shankarpally Road at MGIT to Manikonda will be widened to ease out the traffic congestion in Manikonda, Gandipet, Kokapet, Puppalguda and Narsingi. HGCL will work on the project covering a 3.57-km area at an expected cost of Rs 110 crore.

Telangana road development adds a six-lane carriageway. The project accommodates a heritage channel, drain-cum-footpaths on sides, culverts, minor bridges, junction improvements and landscaping. Tenders will be open shortly through the e-procurement platform.